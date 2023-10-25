Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Shellharbour's Travis Smyth nominated for NSW Golf Industry Awards' Male Player of Year

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 26 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Travis Smyth says it's a "nice feeling" after finding out he had been nominated for NSW Golf's highest award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.