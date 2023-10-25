Travis Smyth says it's a "nice feeling" after finding out he had been nominated for NSW Golf's highest award.
The Shellharbour talent is a finalist for Male Player of the Year in the 2023 NSW Golf Industry Awards. He is up against the likes of rising star Jeffrey Guan and PGA Tour competitor Cameron Davis, with the winner to be announced in Sydney on November 6.
The nomination caps a huge 12 months for Smyth, who is one of the frontrunners on the Asian Tour's Order of Merit, currently sitting in fourth place. The next tour event will be the Volvo China Open at Hidden Grace Golf Club in early November.
Highlights have included winning the 2022 Yeangder Tournament Players Championship (he also finished runner-up in 2023) and nailing a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at July's Open Championship at the prestigious Royal Liverpool.
"I've been consistent his year. I've made 12 out of 12 cuts and had a bunch of top 10 finishes. I'm currently fourth on the Order of Merit for the year, and I'm hoping to get a win and some solid results and win that," the 28-year-old told the Mercury.
"It's a nice feeling that my achievements have been recognised amongst the top performing players from NSW. It would be an honour to get named player of the year.
"I have five more events left this year and hopefully I can do really well and win player of the year."
