Bring your treasures and antiques to Objets D'Art Fair at the Wollongong Art Gallery

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated October 27 2023 - 1:04pm, first published October 26 2023 - 2:21pm
Sally Hardy from Theodore Bruce Auctioneers and Valuers with George Faddoul looking through a book at the Wollongong Art Gallery. Picture by Adam McLean
Do you have any precious family heirlooms or collectables? This weekend there's an opportunity to put a dollar figure on your treasures with the Objets D'Art Fair arriving at the Wollongong Art Gallery.

