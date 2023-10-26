There's no basketball court at Corrimal East Public School but that didn't stop their senior boys basketball team from being crowned NSW State Basketball Champions.
The talented stage three students secured the title at the state knockout in Penrith last Friday.
Corimal East Public School won all three games they played on October 20.
First the Joe Dawson-coached side downed Bangor Public School before beating Orange.
Corrimal East were pushed all the way in their last-game though against a very tough New Lampton outfit.
"We played three games, three really tough games but we have a squad of 10 boys and every single one of those boys really stood up in every single game," Dawson said..
"The last game was especially close and got down to the wire. New Lampton came back and scored and got within two points but like all champion sides they rallied together and every single one of them stood up."
Corrimal East's journey to the top started in March and included victories against teams from as far afield as Merrimbula and Queanbeyan.
As a result they were crowned South Coast champs and earned the right to play in the eight-team state knockout championships at Penrith Valley Stadium.
It was there that Corrimal East's talented team stood up but the journey to the top wasn't without it's challenges.
"We had a few kids sick along the way, we've got a lot of talented kids who have other sporting commitments as well, so they did really well, everything fell into place nicely," Dawson said.
The achievement was also made all the more impressive by the fact the boys don't have a basketball court to train on at school.
Fortunately they were able to use the facilities at Bulli PCYC and also received training support from Illawarra Sports High School in Berkeley.
"It would be really good to have a court here at the school. Hopefully soon we will get one," Dawson said.
"Nevertheless now is the time for celebrating the achievements of this fantastic team.
"They all really stood up and performed and I couldn't be prouder of each and every one of them."
His players reckoned the coach deserved just as much praise, with captain Lucas Campbell saying Dawson would tell his players to look at the trophies at the school and imagine having their names on them.
Dawson added while all players contributed greatly throughout the journey, his captain Lucas Campbell and Oskar Jewitt stood out, as did fellow Illawarra rep players Mitchell Taylor and Marcus Robinson.
"But again we are so proud of the whole squad. It is such a huge achievement."
