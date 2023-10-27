Illawarra Mercury
Peabody's Metropolitan Colliery sent the bill for EPA cleanup investigation and testing

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated October 27 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 6:24pm
Scientist Dr Ian Wright at Camp Gully Creek after one of the spills.
Scientist Dr Ian Wright at Camp Gully Creek after one of the spills.

The Environment Protection Authority has sent mine owner Peabody the bill for recent testing and clean-up assessment caused by one of last year's wet weather spills at the Metropolitan Colliery.

