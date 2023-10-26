Illawarra Mercury
Second annual ball held for Libby Ruge smile fund

Connor Pearce
Updated October 26 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:15pm
Julie Ruge (centre) with Libby Ruge Smile Foundation recipients. Picture by Matty P Photography
Julie Ruge (centre) with Libby Ruge Smile Foundation recipients. Picture by Matty P Photography

At a black tie event at the Novotel ballroom on Saturday night, hundreds of supporters of aspiring dentist and Kiama teen Libby Ruge gathered to celebrate her life and raise funds for the charity set up in her name to change young peoples' lives.

