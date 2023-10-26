At a black tie event at the Novotel ballroom on Saturday night, hundreds of supporters of aspiring dentist and Kiama teen Libby Ruge gathered to celebrate her life and raise funds for the charity set up in her name to change young peoples' lives.
Today, on what would have been her 22nd birthday, Libby's mother Julie reaffirmed the family's commitment to help others smile like Libby.
"We will do everything in our power to keep Libby's memory alive," Julie Ruge said.
Friends, family and champions turned out in their finest on Saturday, October 21 for the second annual Libby Ruge ball.
The event raised funds for the Libby Ruge Smile Fund, which provides access to dental restoration for young adults who cannot afford the procedure.
Libby, whose life was tragically cut short by an out of control car in Wollongong in November 2020, worked as a dental assistant and had hopes of one day becoming a dentist.
Libby saw the confidence that dental restoration gave the people she worked with and her mother Julie said donations to the foundation would continue to pass on this gift.
"You are literally putting smiles on young people's faces," she said. Giving them not just a great smile but confidence in everyday life is such a wonderful gift."
The night was put on with the assistance of a range of supporters and businesses, as well as the hard work of Libby's mums Julie and Jules.
