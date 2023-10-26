Delta Amidzovski believes having a strong mindset has been the secret weapon in her stellar 2023 on the athletics track.
The Illawarra hurdles rising star soared to new heights this year, highlighted by securing two gold medals at the Commonwealth Youth Games. She also smashed the Australian Under 18 record of Olympic great Sally Pearson at the Australian Junior Athletics Championships.
Those achievements have now been formerly recognised after Amidzovski was this week nominated for the Sport NSW's Young Athlete of the Year award.
The honour is open to rising stars across all sporting disciplines, with the Albion Park teenager up against Sydney Swans AFL midfielder Errol Gulden, surfer Jarvis Earle, surf lifesaver Conner Maggs and swimmer Olivia Wunsch.
The winner will be announced at a special ceremony in Sydney on November 20.
"It feels pretty good (to be nominated). There's a lot of great athletes, so to be among the top five is something to definitely be proud of," Amidzovski, 17, told the Mercury.
"I think it's come down to hard work and having a strong mindset as well. I've also obviously got two amazing coaches, my mum Becky and Roger Fabri, and the support of my training team and everyone behind me to know that I can do it. Mindset is one thing that I definitely worked on this year and just having consistency as well.
"It's been an amazing year. Coming back from Comm Games, and breaking Sally's record, so to top it off with this recognition is pretty good.
"I'm just happy that it's all worked out."
