Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

Teacher Liz Price leads Woonona High School in Aboriginal education

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated October 26 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 5:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woonona High School teacher Liz Price won the Teacher of the Year award for Northern Illawarra AECG. Picture by Anna Warr
Woonona High School teacher Liz Price won the Teacher of the Year award for Northern Illawarra AECG. Picture by Anna Warr

When a growing number of First Nations students at Woonona High School began identifying their culture proudly, the school knew their programs were succeeding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.