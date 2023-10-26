Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

What's trending in fashion this spring? Wollongong influencer Oceana Hegyi and stylist Donny Galella tell all

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated October 27 2023 - 5:49pm, first published October 26 2023 - 6:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two-piece sets, bold colours and graphic prints are in for spring and summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.