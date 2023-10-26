Two-piece sets, bold colours and graphic prints are in for spring and summer.
Local Instagram influencer Oceana Hegyi and celebrity fashion stylist Donny Galella were at Wollongong Central shopping centre on Thursday, October 26, to launch their new range.
"It's spring, so it's all about embracing colour - oranges, blues, reds, limes and citrus are all great colours to play with this season," Mr Galella said.
The pair walk us through the fashion styles for the festive months ahead ...
Mrs Hegyi is happy to see matching sets in fashion this season.
"I'm a sucker for a matching set. I just feel like as a mum now, grabbing a matching set makes things easy," she said.
"It makes things quick for me to get out of the house and I look good."
Meantime, Mr Galella is enjoying fun graphic prints and their versatility.
"Florals, polka dots, prints are just fun and if you're scared to wear, say a full head-to-toe print, you can just do like a print pair of shoes or a scarf or something like that," he said.
Fashion stylist Donny Galella said it's easy to extend the life of outfits from previous seasons by investing in good quality staples.
"Try and look for natural fibers, like cottons and linens, cos they're breathable and really good quality," Mr Galella said.
He advised against spending a lot of money on trend items that have a short shelf life and instead investing in basics that wash well.
"Even if you just bought say two or three things that are seasonal and then you mix those into the pieces that you already have."
Mr Galella will be running styling sessions from October 26 to 29 at Wollongong Central.
Anyone can book a styling session with Galella through Humanitix. He is especially keen to support women who are struggling with feeling beautiful while fighting a health battle.
