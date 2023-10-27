The Mercury in 1998: Teen jumps from train to escape attackers

A teenager on his way to work had to jump from his train to avoid three teens who were attacking him.
The 17-year-old from Engadine was on the train heading south and had dozed off, only to be woken at 5.20am by two youths ransacking his bag.
He told them to go away but they returned with a third person and again confronted the victim.
The teen was then punched in the face, breaking his nose, and was forced to hand over his wallet.
The three thugs fought over how they would divide the money in the wallet before then trying to grab his bag.
That was when the victim leapt from the train as it was pulling into Coalcliff station.
At the station he called his parents, who picked him up and took him to hospital for treatment.
Police were on the hunt for the three robbers and a spokesman reminded people to travel in the carriage with the blue light, which marked the guard's compartment.
