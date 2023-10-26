New $4 million lane to fix Oak Flats interchange congestion

It could be the $4 million "short-term measure" to deal with heavy congestion at the Oak Flats interchange
But the work won't take place on the interchange itself - instead the money will go to building a new left turn lane northbound at the Lake Entrance Road and Pioneer Drive roundabout.
The extra left turn lane into Pioneer Drive has come after Transport for NSW had noted the morning peak hour saw long queues of traffic running back from the roundabout, through the interchange and back to the Princes Highway.
"The new left slip lane at the New Lake Entrance Road and Pioneer Drive intersection is expected to reduce congestion at the Oak Flats interchange and further reduce queue lengths on the northbound off-ramp from the Princes Motorway," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
Construction on the new turning lane is expected to start in mid-2024.
Shellharbour MP and Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Transport and Roads Anna Watson said it was the "first step" in improvement the road network in Oak Flats.
"Transport for NSW carried out traffic modelling in response to the community's concerns regarding queuing at the interchange and to address the large population growth in the area," Ms Watson said.
"While only a short-term measure, the new lane will be compatible with future long-term solutions currently being developed for this intersection.
"This work will provide benefits such as improved efficiency and reduced queuing for motorists approaching from the Old Princes Highway and the M1 Princes Motorway, while also maintaining active transport links for cyclists in this area."
However, Transport for NSW said none of the planning to improve the road network included the removal of traffic lights on the interchange.
"We are investigating short and long-term solutions to reduce congestion at Oak Flats and on the surrounding network," a spokeswoman said.
"There are currently no plans to remove the existing traffic signals."
