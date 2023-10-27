Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Pheasants Nest servo reopens with chargers and fast food outlets

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 27 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The redeveloped Ampol service station on the Hume Highway comes with a range of fast food outlets and fast electric vehicle chargers. Picture supplied
The redeveloped Ampol service station on the Hume Highway comes with a range of fast food outlets and fast electric vehicle chargers. Picture supplied

They say it's all about the journey, not the destination, and for many Illawarra residents heading off on a road trip, the first stop on that journey is the rest stop on the side of the Hume at Pheasants Nest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.