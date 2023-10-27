They say it's all about the journey, not the destination, and for many Illawarra residents heading off on a road trip, the first stop on that journey is the rest stop on the side of the Hume at Pheasants Nest.
Or, it's that last taste of the road, before heading down Picton Road back home.
Now, that servo has had a major makeover, with new dining options, electric vehicle charging bays and more.
The redevelopment is now open and paves the way for other renovated rest stops around the country.
In addition to the Ampol petrol station, the site now has half a dozen fast food outlets, including a Foodary, Hungry Jack's, Oporto, Oliver's, Krispy Kreme, Boost Juice and Durk's Cafe.
The location also has the first of its kind AmpCharge electric vehicle charging hubs, comprising 12 charging bays on either side of the motorway.
Ampol executive Kate Thomson said trips via the pit-stop would be more efficient, comfortable and convenient.
"Our redeveloped highway sites will also set a new standard in comfort, retail convenience and wellbeing for long-haul drivers," she said.
"We have taken a sustainable approach to our strategy through low carbon design and construction including the installation of renewable solar energy generation and storage and water sensitive urban design with the use of native plants and grey water reuse."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.