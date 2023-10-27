Getting into the property market can be tough for first home buyers, but there are ways that it can be done.
First home buyers are eager to buy, but continue to face challenges such as tight listing numbers and construction costs according to Drew Hendrey, the executive director of valuation and advisory at Herron Todd White.
"As such, many first home buyers are choosing more reasonably priced established housing," he said.
"There's also increased demand for attached housing given it's generally a more affordable option."
The Mercury has tracked down where and what type of property first home buyers can potentially snap up throughout the Illawarra at this price-point.
To maximise NSW government assistance, we've looked for properties valued under $800,000 so first home buyers can receive a full stamp duty exemption.
Chris McKenna, region director for HTW, said in Helensburgh there are two-bedroom villas and units available at this price-point.
For example, there's currently a two-bedroom villa at 3/20 Stuart Street, Helensburgh on the market.
Located in a boutique complex of five, it features a built-in robe in the main bedroom; European laundry in the updated bathroom; plantation shutters; and a north-facing courtyard.
It has a price guide of $700,000.
Mr McKenna said first home buyers looking to try to take advantage of full concessions can generally only buy from Bulli south, as popular areas such as Thirroul, Austinmer and other northern Illawarra locations are typically priced above $800,000.
"Bulli and Woonona are suburbs where two- or three-bedroom units and townhouses are available and Corrimal is typically the most northern suburb that includes standard houses for under $800,000," he said.
The two-bedroom townhouse at 7/8 Thomas Street, Corrimal is currently on the market.
It has a price guide of $750,000.
Described as the "low-maintenance entertainer of your dreams", this freestanding townhouse is in a boutique complex of seven, and features a sliding-door flowing to good-sized alfresco area.
Also on the market is 3/3 Hardie Street, Corrimal.
This two-bedroom townhouse has a guide of $729,000.
Features include a two-storey layout; alfresco covered entertainment space with barbecue area; child-friendly backyard; updated kitchen; and modern bathroom.
Mr McKenna said in the Wollongong CBD, new and older units are popular with first home buyers looking for independence and "all the perks that city living brings".
Currently on the market is 405/41 Crown Street, Wollongong.
The one-bedroom apartment has a price guide of $590,000 to $640,000.
Features include city and escarpment views; entertainers' balcony; open plan living/dining zone and modern kitchen. The complex boasts a swimming pool, communal barbecue area and vegetable garden.
Also on the market is 704/14 Auburn Street, Wollongong.
The two-bedroom apartment has a guide of $680,000 to $740,000.
Only six years old, the property enjoys a north-facing aspect; entertainers' balcony; and a good-sized master bedroom with built-in-wardrobe and ensuite.
Mr McKenna said if it's a new home in the region's growth areas such as Horsley, Calderwood and Tullimbar that a first home buyer likes the look of, it is possible to buy at this price-point.
The home at 24A Araluen Terrace, Tullimbar has a price guide of $799,000.
This brand new, double-storey, four-bedroom duplex features open-plan living and dining areas; gourmet kitchen; and the master bedroom boasts a private ensuite and its own balcony.
Sitting on 495.12 square metres, the property also offers escarpment views.
As for further south, Mr McKenna said older homes can be bought in Berkeley, Warrawong, Warilla and Barrack Heights, and again it's back to villas and units in Shellharbour and Kiama.
The four-bedroom house at 4C Nannawilli Street, Berkeley has a guide of $750,000.
The home sits on 532 square metres.
The renovated home has built-in robes service each bedroom; and a level grassed rear yard ripe for landscaping.
The three-bedroom house at 114 Shellharbour Road, Warilla has a guide of $720,000 to $790,000.
Sitting on 677 square metres, the home is located directly across from a shopping centre.
Features of the renovated home include an industrial-style kitchen; covered outdoor area; and two of the bedrooms being adorned with built-in wardrobes.
In the desirable location of Kiama, the two-bedroom apartment at 30/59 Collins Street is on the market.
It has a guide of $620,000 to $660,000.
The property features a renovated kitchen and bathroom; large garaging; and an open plan lounge/dining layout leading to a covered balcony.
