A man has learnt his fate after a cop raid of his Dapto home unearthed a stash of firearms, crossbows, and a small hydroponic cannabis set up.
Former Illawarra resident Zachary Pickett, who now works as a snake catcher in Cobar, faced Wollongong District Court on Friday where he was spared a full-time jail term.
The 27-year-old was instead sentenced to a two-year and six-month intensive correction order.
Pickett previously pleaded guilty to possessing three or more unregistered firearms, possessing a weapon without a permit, cultivating a small quantity of cannabis leaf, and driving while disqualified.
He was caught driving while disqualified in August 2022 and disclosed to police he had cannabis and two firearms, and that he planned to hand them in.
Officers subsequently raided his Dapto home and seized two crossbows, a butterfly knife, and four firearms. Two of the guns weren't in working order, and the other two were air guns.
A small hydroponic set up containing three cannabis plants between 20 and 60 centimetres high was also uncovered in his bedroom, as well as cannabis seeds and 285.5 grams of cannabis leaf in bags.
The court heard Pickett was granted bail in the local court following and was placed on strict house arrest-style bail conditions from August 2022 to January 2023.
Defence lawyer Lemar Miakhel said Pickett recently moved to Cobar with his new environment having a "positive effect" on his rehabilitation.
Judge Baker accepted Pickett had a limited criminal history for a person who had grappled with drug addiction issues.
He extended leniency to Pickett due to his early pleas and engagement with treatment.
On top of his intensive correction order, Pickett must also perform 200 hours of unpaid community service work and pay a $500 fine.
