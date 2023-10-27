Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Hotter, drier summer in 2023-24 for Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 27 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Wollongong Beach on a hot day in October. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
North Wollongong Beach on a hot day in October. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

The Illawarra can expect a hotter, drier summer than average as a result of the ongoing El Nino event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.