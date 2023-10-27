The new owners have moved in to Crown Street's Lux Bistro Bar and while the fit-out remains the same, plans are underway for changes to the all-day diner.
Hari Paudel purchased the stricken business after it abruptly closed in June, owing $1.2 million to creditors.
With a background in hospitality, working as the head chef at South Coast venues including the Grand Hotel Kiama, Mr Paudel said he and his business partner took up the opportunity to run their own show when Lux came up for sale.
"We were hunting for a business, and then we found Lux Bistro Bar," he said.
"We had been through a few other venues as well, but we liked this one for the vibes and the atmosphere."
Based on the existing goodwill towards the business under the previous owners, Mr Paudel retained the name and the design of the restaurant, while making a few tweaks to the menu.
On day two of operations, the menu has been cut back from the previous iteration. There are just 10 items on the breakfast menu, including toasts with spreads, eggs, mushrooms or avocado, as well as more inventive options such as chilli scrambled eggs in a croissant and a brisket roll.
Not to miss the current trend for Biscoff, the pancake option is topped with biscoff spread, vanilla mascarpone, berries and salted caramel ice cream.
The venue has a combined lunch and dinner menu of international small appetisers ranging from tacos to duck spring rolls and parmesan toasted chicken wings, while mains point to Mr Paudel's background in pubs, including steak, burgers, and chicken parmigiana.
Rather than advertising widely off the bat, Mr Paudel said he was getting the team used to the venue and its rhythm, while hoping to add a few more to the staff headcount as bookings build into the summer and holiday season.
With a larger dining space than most Crown Street restaurants, Mr Paudel said Lux was ideal for bigger groups, and the team was expanding the cocktail list to match.
Once the bar hits its stride, Mr Paudel said he hoped to have winery tasting nights and live entertainment in the evenings, while bringing an element of fine dining service to the venue.
"I was thinking of having a small cafe, but this is more than a cafe, but I accept the challenge and hoping for the best."
