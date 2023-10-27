Illawarra Mercury
Lux Bistro Bar opens under new ownership in Crown Street Mall

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated October 27 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 3:31pm
Hari Paudel has re-opened Lux Bistro Bar in Crown Street Mall. Picture by Robert Peet
Hari Paudel has re-opened Lux Bistro Bar in Crown Street Mall. Picture by Robert Peet

The new owners have moved in to Crown Street's Lux Bistro Bar and while the fit-out remains the same, plans are underway for changes to the all-day diner.

