The controversial "trial" cycleways in Wollongong's CBD will stay, after a review that the city council said was informed by public feedback.
In decisions Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said would draw a "mixed response", the "pop-up" cycle paths will remain in Port Kembla, Thirroul and on Smith, Kembla and Harbour streets in the CBD.
The cycle path infrastructure at Towradgi will be removed and other routes looked at for connecting the railway station to the coastal path. Road cushions and traffic separators will be removed from Murranar Rd but warning signs will remain.
In the CBD, the cycleways which have made Smith St one-way only and reconfigured Kembla St were part of a trial which Wollongong City Council said ended in January.
Public consultation was to be undertaken after January to evaluate the cycleways using "usage data and extensive public feedback".
These CBD cycleways will remain in place for the immediate future, and will be considered as part of the new transport plan for Wollongong - the Wollongong City Centre Movement and Place Plan.
This plan is expected to be ready for public exhibition in early 2024.
In response to feedback that the Smith St cycleway takes up space for other purposes such as car drivers, the council said usage had increased.
"Cycling on all routes has increased since the installation of the pop-up cycleways," the council's engagement report states.
"Counters installed at Kembla St and Smith St show combined over 1000 trips per week."
Cr Bradbery said the CBD cycleways were an effective way to encourage cycling by making the routes safe for commuters on two wheels.
"I know there will be a mixed response to the news about the changes to keep some cycleways and make changes to the cycleway in Towradgi,'' Cr Bradbery said.
"For many people, cycling is an easy and sustainable way to get from A to B. But, we know through the Wollongong Cycling Strategy 2030, that many people would be inclined to ride if they felt safer while doing so.
"One of the most effective ways to improve safety is having dedicated cycleways like that on Smith St that is separated from traffic."
The council's consultation report on the cycleways includes opinions received and a council response, but does not say how many of the 830 pieces of feedback were for or against any of the measures.
On Smith St, residents said they had difficulty checking for cyclists when entering and exiting properties. The council's response was that short "no parking" sections would be installed near "selected driveways" to enhance visibility.
Consultation showed residents wanted debris swept off the Port Kembla cycleway more often; council said this would happen.
Cr Bradbery said cycle routes were part of adapting for the city's future.
"With the ongoing increases to our city's population and climate change we have to continue to adapt our way of living and that includes how we move about," he said.
"We need to ensure cycling is a more appealing option for people to have when it comes to jumping on a bike to get to work, to a social engagement or to run errands."
