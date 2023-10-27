Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong cycle paths to stay after 'extensive' consultation

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated October 27 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 6:17pm
A sole scooter rider was spotted on the Smith St cycleway early Friday afternoon. Picture by Adam McLean.
The controversial "trial" cycleways in Wollongong's CBD will stay, after a review that the city council said was informed by public feedback.

