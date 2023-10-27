Shellharbour sneakerheads, the countdown is on.
Global sportswear giant JD Sports will open its doors at Stockland Shellharbour first thing on Thursday, November 2.
And it just won't be a single day of celebration - the fun will extend into the weekend, centre manager Dean Young said.
"As part of JD Sports' opening celebrations, a DJ will be in-store from Thursday to Sunday," Mr Young said.
The Illawarra's latest JD Sports store will open its doors at 8am with hundreds of exclusive styles and colourways available, as well as a range of highly coveted and limited-edition sneakers.
"Our customers are as excited as we are to see JD Sports open at Stockland Shellharbour.
"We encourage everyone to celebrate with us and check out the biggest brand names in sneakers, trainers, and clothing."
The Stockland Shellarbour website also goes on to mention gifts with purchase, gift card giveaways and "heaps more".
JD Sports, which has been in the works since June 2023, will be situated near Muffin Break and Barber Industries.
Applications for a casual job at the store closed earlier this month. There were 45 positions on offer with candidates told they'd be "providing exceptional customer service to create a unique and memorable JD experience".
History suggests it might be a big day at Stockland Shellharbour.
Back in 2021 when JD Sports opened in Wollongong, sneakerheads were so keen they camped overnight to make sure they were first through the doors.
JD Sports now has more than 50 stores across the country since it hit our shores six years ago. Internationally it has more than 800 stores across 21 countries.
