A man who was only last week sentenced for a domestic violence crime is back behind bars after he admitted to brutally choking a woman in the Illawarra.
Moshe Milivoj Bakic was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning after the victim reported she had been attacked by him in a drunken, jealous rage.
The 39-year-old Dural man dialled into Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells that afternoon where he pleaded guilty to contravening an apprehended violence order and intentionally choking a person with recklessness.
Tendered court documents state Bakic had been drinking at the victim's home in defiance of an AVO about 5pm on Thursday, October 26, when he began accusing her of cheating.
An argument ensued and the victim asked Bakic to leave, to which he complied. However he returned to the woman's home about 3am and went inside her bedroom, causing her to wake up.
Another argument erupted before Bakic stood over the woman and began choking her with both hands for about 30 seconds while he yelled profanities. The woman's nose started to bleed.
Bakic left after the assault and threw the victim's mobile phone. The woman retrieved her phone, ran outside, and contacted police.
Officers arrived and noticed bruising to her neck, with blood stains on her clothes and skin. Bakic was arrested at a nearby car park, with police noticing he was "well-affected" by alcohol.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming admonished Bakic for winding up before the court again.
"You are a repeat domestic violence offender ... your record is appalling," she said.
Bakic was sentenced to two years and six months jail, with a non-parole period of 10 months.
The magistrate noted she had only sentenced Bakic to an intensive correction order on Friday, October 19 for contravening an AVO that was put in place to protect the same victim.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence contact the national sexual assault, domestic violence counselling service 24-hour helpline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
