Alleged mainplayer of Wollongong cocaine ring back behind bars

The accused mainplayer of a large-scale Wollongong cocaine ring who was charged after detectives raided his Corrimal Street apartment is back behind bars.
Mustajab Turi's arrest on May 25 kicked off a series of raids in the Illawarra leading to 16 people being charged in relation to their alleged involvement in the drug syndicate.
The State Crime Command's Raptor Squad South dismantled the network after Strike Force Gindurra was set up in February to investigate cocaine supply by alleged organised crime networks.
Turi faces 20 charges including 11 counts of supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug, conducting a drug premises, and knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group.
Documents previously tendered to the court stated a trove of evidence gathered evidence from cameras and listening devices installed in Turi's kitchen allegedly captured him packaging cocaine and counting large amounts of cash.
The 21-year-old previously spent about three months behind bars when first arrested.
He made a bid for release at Wollongong Local Court in September which was denied due to fears he would commit further offences and threaten violence against his alleged co-accused.
Turi successfully applied for bail in the NSW Supreme Court the following week, to attend a full-time rehabilitation facility.
He wound up before the local court again on Friday, dialling in from the police holding cells. No application for bail was made and it was formally refused by Magistrate Gabriel Fleming.
Details surrounding the reason for Turi's detention were scant in court. No fresh charges have been laid.
He is excused from appearing on his next court date in November.
