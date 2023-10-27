Zeke Campbell has continued his family's tradition of holding a NSW strap after claiming his maiden title fight victory.
The Dapto boxer took his professional record to 3-0 after overcoming Jason Fawcett in an eight-round welterweight epic on the Neutral Corner Fight Promotions card at Revesby Workers Club last Friday night.
Zeke had been the underdog going into the scrap with Fawcett (previously 6-0), a training partner of Wollongong world title fight hope Sam Goodman at Gosford's Complete Boxing stable.
However, the 20-year-old - who trains out of Unanderra's Oni Fight Team - was declared the unanimous winner by the judges.
The result means that Zeke follows in the footsteps of his father Adrian and sister Tywarna in claiming the NSW welterweight championship belt.
"It feels good, it feels like all of the hard work has paid off. It was my first fight for a professional title and I got the job done," Campbell told the Mercury.
"Jason was an undefeated fighter, he was 6-0, so I gave him his first loss which feels amazing. I was definitely the underdog in that fight, but that just gave me more reason to go in and do it.
"It feels awesome to continue the family tradition. We all won it on the same promotion, and we all won the same belt."
However, Zeke didn't have much time to celebrate the victory. The dust had barely settled on him being declared the winner when the Illawarra talent was challenged by fellow welterweight fighter Marco Romeo.
"After his fight, he said that he's coming for the main event title and (to fight) whoever won, and I won," Zeke said.
"He then jumped in the ring (after Zeke's bout) and offered the fight, and we've agreed to it. I don't know if they'll keep to that agreement, but I'm keen."
No matter what happens next, Adrian Campbell - who now coaches his son - said he was proud of what Zeke had achieved last Friday night.
"Back in 2011, I won the NSW welterweight title on a Neutral Corner card. Then two years ago, my daughter won the NSW and Australian title on their promotion, and now Zeke is the third to win the NSW belt on the same promotion," Adrian said.
"It's incredible to see."
