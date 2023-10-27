Illawarra Mercury
Dapto boxer Zeke Campbell continues family legacy after winning NSW welterweight belt

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
October 27 2023 - 5:40pm
Dapto pro boxer Zeke Campbell has been declared a state champion in the welterweight division. Picture by Robert Peet
Zeke Campbell has continued his family's tradition of holding a NSW strap after claiming his maiden title fight victory.

