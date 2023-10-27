He was a driving force behind Gerringong's fairytale run this season, and Josh Hawker has now been rewarded by claiming the prestigious Neville Arrowsmith Medal.
The Breakers striker was presented with the District League's highest honour at Football South Coast's Men's Football Gala Awards Night at the Fraternity Club on Friday night. He held off a strong challenge from the award's fellow finalist, Shellharbour captain Tommy Markovski.
However, Hawker couldn't be denied after enjoying a superb 2023 in Gerringong's first District League campaign since being promoted. The former Wollongong Olympic talent scored 21 goals - six more than the next challenger Mitchell Turner - on his way to also winning the league's Sharp-Shooter Award.
Hawker joins the likes of Jarrod Benham, Jackson Dummett and Nathan Mucci as past winners of the Neville Arrowsmith Medal.
Hawker's red-hot form also reflected in the Breakers' good form throughout the season. The 2022 Community League champions finished the regular campaign in fifth position before catching fire in the finals.
Gerringong outclassed Berkeley Sports 2-0 in their first semi-final and then kept the premiership dream alive with a 4-2 victory over Oak Flats the following week. However, their run ended in the league's penultimate week, falling 2-0 to eventual premiers Fernhill in the preliminary final.
