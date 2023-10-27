Get a large jar to keep the spider in.

If the spider is stationary, put the jar on its side near the spider - keeping fingers at a safe distance, at the rear of the jar - and use a large spoon or ruler to gently encourage the spider into the jar.

If the spider is moving, put the jar in front of it and allow it to walk into it.

Once the spider is safely inside the jar, take some damp soil from the garden, or failing that, a damp cotton ball, and put it in the jar with the spider, to provide it with moisture.