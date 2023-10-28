Emergency services have closed Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange after a ruptured gas main caused a leak.
Contractors working on the connection of the Port Kembla Energy Terminal to the Eastern Gas Pipeline struck the pipeline yesterday, Friday, October 27.
This caused a leak to occur and emergency services were brought in to close off the road.
According to a spokesperson for gas utility Jemena, which owns the pipeline, there is no threat to the public however residents should avoid the area.
A 50 metre exclusion zone has been established as crews close off a section of pipeline to repair the leak.
There is no interruption to gas supply to homes or businesses.
The Jemena spokesperson said the pipeline would likely be fixed by Sunday morning.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.