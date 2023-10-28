Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Two Wollongong Devils teams book spots in 2023 Vawdon Cup finals

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
October 28 2023 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Wollongong Devils are eyeing off more silverware after two of their sides booked spots in this year's Vawdon Cup final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.