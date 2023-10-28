The Wollongong Devils are eyeing off more silverware after two of their sides booked spots in this year's Vawdon Cup final.
A fortnight after the Devils claimed two NSW Touch Country Championships titles, Wollongong Touch prevailed in two Cup semi-finals on Friday night. They will now be eager to add to their trophy cabinet when they contests the 2023 deciders.
The Vawdon Cup is a prestigious Sydney metropolitan championship that has been running since 1976. Wollongong's women's division one side advanced to the final with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Manly on Friday night, while the Devils men's division one team edged out Ryde by 5-4.
The Devils women will meet Easts in the decider, while the Wollongong men will face Parramatta. Both games will take place on November 5 in Canterbury.
Meanwhile, back home, last-minute preparations are also under way for the semi-finals and grand finals of Wollongong Touch's Premier Leagues, which will take place on Monday night.
The Gerringong Lions sewed up the women's minor premiership and will face last year's champions Stingrays of Shellharbour at Thomas Dalton Park, while Corrimal and Dapto will meet in the other semi-final. In the men's draw, minor premiers Thirroul take on defending champions Albion Park and Wests Illawarra will tackle Shoalhaven Rugby.
It's set to be a special night of touch footy for all participants, including Butchers young gun Jarryd Turner.
The 18-year-old told the Mercury that he was proud to see Thirroul wrap up the minor title and they had their eyes set on more success.
"It's been a really good experience with all of the boys. We have a good mix of youth and senior leaders in the team and we've gelled well together throughout the whole tournament," Turner said.
"It means a lot to us to be minor premiers and set up a chance to have a red-hot crack at it in the semi-finals. We've had a couple of injuries and people with niggles, but we feel pretty ready that we can still get the job done.
"I've grown up in Thirroul my whole life, so it's definitely a good team to play for. Playing with mates that I've grown up with - and other boys that we've met through this - it would mean a lot to win it under the Thirroul name."
