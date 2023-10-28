Remember the name Harlow Pate.
The Athletics Wollongong rising star is grabbing attention after putting in a stunning performance at this week's NSW Primary Schools Athletics Championships. The two-day competition at Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre is the largest of the all-school based championships in the state.
Harlow, a Wilton Primary School student, was in scintillating form, breaking the 26-year-old 100m record for the nine years girls in the qualifying heats in a time of 13.84 seconds. She qualified fastest in the semi-finals before winning her final in 14.63s.
However, Harlow wasn't done just yet. In the junior girls 200m event, she ran the fastest heat qualifier (28.12s) before breaking a 19-year-old 200m record in the semi-finals, finishing in 27.34s. She then went onto win the final as well.
The Athletics Wollongong talent also won gold in the long jump with a 4.25m effort.
Harlow's stunning performances across the board saw her receive the prestigious Queen Elizabeth Silver Jubilee Trophy for most outstanding athlete of the championships.
