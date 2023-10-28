The sun was shining brightly but there was a certain spookiness to Port Kembla on Saturday as ghouls, witches and all manner of creepy characters roamed the streets.
The suburb hosted its annual Fear Fest, a celebration of Halloween and all things scary featuring market stalls, events and entertainment.
These included life drawing, psychic readings, a drag show, face painting, live music and more.
At the same time, Second Avenue resident Josh Smith opened up his haunted house to the public for a second year, this time even "bigger and crazier" with the decorations than last.
Hundreds showed up to get their thrills from characters that included Nightmare on Elm Street's Freddy Krueger, Frankenstein's Monster, and a chainsaw-wielding killer.
Mr Smith estimated close to a thousand people came through on the first day, and described it as "so much fun", saying it was great to see people enjoying themselves.
Come nighttime, when the interactive maze got even scarier, he said there were "constant screams".
Mr Smith thanked everyone who donated lollies for the house, explaining he funded the event alone and the cost of lollies alone was high.
Last year's event was a massive success with about 3000 people showing up, and Mr Smith joked he was inspired to do it all again because he was "a big kid with too much time on [his] hands".
"I just love it, I love creating," he said.
For those who missed out on Saturday, never fear (or do) - Mr Smith is opening up his home again on Halloween itself, Tuesday, October 31, from 4.30pm.
