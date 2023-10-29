Plucky Albion Park Eagles soar to first South Coast cricket win

A relieved Albion Park captain Tom Wilson was ecstatic his Eagles were able to secure their first South Coast District Cricket Association win of the season on Saturday.
Wilson conceded though the Eagles had to work extremely hard to get the better of the Bay and Basin Dolphins in their round four fixture at Sanctuary Point Oval.
The captain added bowling out the Dolphins for just 157 certainly helped Albion Park's quest for a first-up victory.
"It was great to get the first win on the board. Getting that first one of the season on the board is always a bit tough. I'm glad we got there in the end," Wilson said.
"it was a difficult wicket to get in on when you are batting.
"I thought we bowled very well and took our opportunities in the field.
"I think that really set us up for our batting innings. We didn't have to chase as many as we originally thought, which was a bonus."
Matthew Burns (3-44), Kasey Barton (2-39) and Joshua Peters (2-30) led the way with the ball for Albion Park.
Wilson himself top-scored for the Eagles in their run chase, hitting a well-made 34 as Albion Park posted 5-158 in reply.
Three other Eagles' batters Kayne Grove (20), Grant Newman (25) and Kasey Barton (21 not out) also topped 20 much to the pleasure of Wilson.
"It wasn't a one person show yesterday, which was pleasing," he said.
"We had contributions from everyone with bat and ball.
"With the bat I think nearly everyone in our top four made a start. It was good to see it wasn't just one person that we relied on for the victory, everyone had a contribution in some way."
This included new recruits, former Albion Park junior Grant Newman and Englishman Ben Rogers.
"They have certainly strengthener our batting line-up. I'm sure as the season progresses they will add even more to our team," Wilson said.
Meantime there were also big wins for North Nowra Cambewarra and The Rail on Saturday.
North Nowra lost only four wickets in their run chase as they posted 4-227 in reply to Shellharbour City who were bowled out for 226.
The visitors Shellharbour started brightly with their opening four batters, Ned Taylor (42), Jacob Coleman (33), Alex Brown (48) and Jack McDonald (59) scoring 30 runs or more, but then just one other batsman Brenton Geribo (12) reached double figures.
Justin Weller (4-40) and Rhys Burinaga (3-49) led the way with the ball for North Nowra before their wicket-keeper batter Nathan Thomas hit an unbeaten 85 to guide his team to victory.
North Nowra also had handy batting contributions from Hyeon Parsons (47), Burinaga (45), Alan Muggleton (21) and an unbeaten 20 from Jakob Horsman.
The Rail were also untroubled in their comfortable nine-wicket win over Bomaderry Tigers at Croome Regional Sporting Complex.
The reigning premiers dominated from the get go, bowling out the Tigers for just 126, with Andrew Chie (5-28) and Zac Heffernan (3-29) the chief destroyers with the ball.
The Rail lost just Dylan Rae for 13 before Hayden Church (37 not out) and Kieran Gilly (67 not out) guided The Rail to 1-127.
The Kookas v Lake Illawarra and Ex Servos v Kiama Cavaliers fixtures were abondoned without a ball bowled.
