Missing man seen at Lake Illawarra reported 'safe and well'

A man reported missing from Lake Illawarra has been found safe and well.
The 45-year-old, was last seen leaving a home on Park Road, Lake Illawarra, about 6am Sunday, October 28, 2023.
When he could not be located or contacted, South Coast Police District officers were notified and began inquiries.
But at 3am, police issued a statement saying he had been found "safe and well".
Police and family are seriously worried as he lives with a number of health conditions.
The man is of Caucasian appearance, between 175 and 180cm tall, of medium build, with blond dreadlocks and tattoos on both sides of his neck.
He was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt and two-tone track pants with zip up legs.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Nowra Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
