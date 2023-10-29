Illawarra Mercury
Search for swimmer missing from Fairy Meadow continues

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated October 31 2023 - 7:27am, first published October 30 2023 - 6:48am
The search for an international student who went missing off Fairy Meadow Beach resumed at 8am on Tuesday.

