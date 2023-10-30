As the construction industry continues to grow in the region, a group of Illawarra and Shoalhaven school leavers will get a unique opportunity through a pre-apprenticeship program.
The six-week program at Illawarra ITeC will give ten students a head start in the industry with free training in 2024.
NSW Field Officer at Mrael, Glenn Maybury said the students will be very attractive to employees with a nationally recognised qualification and hands-on training.
"In our program, they've got six units of competency, which would normally take them nearly a year to get in an apprenticeship," he said
Many school leavers have aspirations to join the industry but don't know how to get started, Mr Maybury said.
The group will learn about operating tools, work health and safety, and gain hands-on work experience with local employees
Construction is the second biggest industry for the Illawarra South Coast region with about 28,000 employed as of February 2023.
The number of people employed in the region rose by 56.3 per cent from February 2022 to 2023.
ITeC is encouraging women to apply to their construction pathway program. Mr Maybury said if there isn't an increase in female participation across the state they won't have the number of apprentices needed to meet the demands in the future.
"The 2022 to 2023 demographic of females in construction was 7 per cent [in NSW] of the whole cohort of trainees and apprentices," he said.
Illawarra employees are set to benefit from the program with the pre-trained apprentices joining the workforce.
"A lot of the construction industry are looking for apprentices, but looking for good apprentices that want to commit to three or four years and make sure that they finish," Mr Maybury said.
The program funded by the NSW Government has ten spots available for Illawarra and Shoalhaven school leavers aged 16 to 26.
Each participant will be given a tradies starter kit including safety boots, gloves, hi-vis, glasses and ear protection.
The program will run three days per week and is open to school leavers who are either Australian residents or have a working visa.
Students interested can contact Glenn Maybury at glenn.maybury@mrael.com.au
