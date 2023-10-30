More than 750 athletes will compete in round two of the Sydney Water Surf Series at Kiama Downs on Saturday.
After tough conditions at the first round of the series at Warilla, Kiama Downs offers early series leaders the chance to consolidate their pointscore position. For others it offers the opportunity to claw back points to reignite their series goals over the four rounds.
Competitors who are expected to continue their good early season form in the water are Warilla training partners Jayden Beaumont and Claire Spicknall. In addition to round one, the strong early summer form of the duo has been evident both in the Coolangatta Gold and Dean Mercer Dash.
In addition to leading results in his U17 age category, Beaumont raced strongly in the premier Open Iron Man event at round one finishing third behind Cronulla's Nathan Jay and Jay Furniss. Jay and Furniss are expected to again at the pointy end of the pack on Saturday.
Spicknall gained significant confidence from her second placing in the U17s race at the Coolangatta Gold. This confidence, and the benefit of a solid endurance training base for the Gold, assisted with her wins in the U17 Iron Woman and Board in round one.
The Open Women's events are expected to see the tight tussle continue between round one standouts Emily Maythers, Sarah Locke and Warilla's Jordan White.
One the sand the clashes between Sam Zustovich and Ashton Neall (male) and Mischa Boniface and Payton Williams (female) are expected to be highlights the beach events.
The arm wrestle in the U15 water events between Maddix Burke and Kobe Sims is expected to continue. The pair shared first and second in all the water events at Warilla and the tight finishes between them will be a local highlight all through the season.
The third round at Bulli will also be recognised as a round of the national Shaw and Partners Summer of Surf Series.
