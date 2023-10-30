The aim was to "activate Jamberoo" and that's exactly what the Jamberoo JAM Street Festival did.
Beyond the resplendent 500 cars on show, organisers say the combination of community groups and village markets proved a popular Sunday outing.
"We estimated there were about 1500 people there across the day," a Kiama Municipal Council spokesperson said.
And while getting people to the village now Jamberoo Mountain Road has opened again was important, so too was the fun quotient.
"There were smiles and happiness everywhere," the council spokesperson said. "And quite a fewpeople lined up at local businesses at lunch time, too."
The free, family-friendly fun included two stages of live music and dance performances, a circus drop zone, workshops, lawn games, a kids' corner, a music playground - which proved popular - and more.
The day was the latest in the series of street festivals which have won funding from the state government under the Reconnecting Regional Communities program.
