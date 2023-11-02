Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

'Villa Carla' mansion at Balgownie now has asking price of $10m

November 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The trophy home 'Villa Carla', located at 65 Wellington Drive, Balgownie, sits on three acres. Picture: Supplied
The trophy home 'Villa Carla', located at 65 Wellington Drive, Balgownie, sits on three acres. Picture: Supplied

It's one of the Illawarra's most recognisable and expensive properties, and there have been several attempts to sell it during recent years via different agents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.