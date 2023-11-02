'Villa Carla' mansion at Balgownie now has asking price of $10m

It's one of the Illawarra's most recognisable and expensive properties, and there have been several attempts to sell it during recent years via different agents.
However, after a stint with a Sydney-based agent, the palatial Balgownie mansion of Wollongong businessman Vito Pennimpede is back on the market.
The new Illawarra-based selling agent for 'Villa Carla' has listed the eye-catching home with an increased guide.
The trophy home now has an asking price of $10 million, this time with all of the custom-built furniture included.
Conversely, another high-end home in the region has been taken a haircut in order to find a buyer.
The luxury Austinmer oceanfront home sold after a significant price cut of about $1 million.
The home at 5 Hillcrest Road has been on-and-off the market for the past year-and-a-half.
It was initially listed in April 2022 with a $4.9 million guide. The home sold "for a price in line with the guide of $4 million", according to selling agents Knight Frank.
An acreage property at Kiama, boasting two houses and eye-catching views has new owners, after being listed for sale in February with an $11 million price guide.
The property features two houses set on 81 acres.
The selling agent couldn't disclose the sale price, but told the Mercury it had sold for below the guide.
Now, moving away from the high-end of the market.
A Lake Illawarra home, reportedly in the same family since the 1970s, has new owners.
The property was in a "state of disrepair", but found a first home buyer willing to get their hands dirty in order to get into the market for $570,000.
Meanwhile, it was an emotional occasion as a Bellambi home went under the hammer and sold after 70 years in the same family.
A dozen bidders registered for the auction of the property which boasted considerable renovation potential.
Sitting on 645 square metres, the home features high ceilings, a fully fenced backyard, and was being marketed as a "renovator's delight".
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Meticulously finished, this deluxe duplex in Towradgi has a fantastic north-facing outdoor area that is ideal for entertaining.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
