Scarborough teen saves fellow basketballer's life in US using CPR

By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 30 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:15pm
James Downie, second from left, with the fellow basketballer whose life he saved, DJ; DJ's mother and grandmother; and Polish scholarship student Szymon, who also tried to resuscitate DJ. Picture supplied
Scarborough parents Kane and Monica Downie were proud when their son James won a basketball scholarship in the US, but that pride has only grown knowing their boy has saved another young man's life.

