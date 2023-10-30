Brown Cows top Aces in Illawarra basketball Championship League

Aces sharpshooter Alicia Widjaja won the deserved player-of-the week in round three of Illawarra basketball's Championship League women's competition.
The exciting Widjaja exploded for 25 points but unfortunately it wasn't enough to get her team over the line, with Brown Cows winning their game-of-the-week showdown against the Aces 72-56.
The Cows proved a bit too strong on the night with the double-act of Melanie Kirby (34 points) and Sienna Curtis (17) leading them to victory.
While Widjaja tore up the court, she was well supported by her Aces' team-mates, including Denali Rowley who chipped in with 13 valuable points.
In the other round three fixture Airballs extinguished Flames 55-37.
Blazers lead the comp and are the only undefeated team, having won both games they've played.
Airballs and Brown Cows are in second and third-spot respectively, with two wins from three outings.
Aces have dropped their opening three games, while Flames were beaten in their only game to date.
Meantime there were a host of close games in the men's Championship League competition, including the game-of-the-week nailbiter between the Trotters and Blazers.
In the end the teams had to settle for a 78-78 draw.
Massimo Hobbs (32 points) and Tex Keeble (17) led the way with the scoring for the league-leading Trotters, while Tristan Glenn (19) and Keelan Ward (14) topped the Blazers' scoring.
But it was their Blazers' team-mate Tobias Delaney who was named player-of-the-match for his brilliant all-round game.
In the other games Showtime downed Cobra Kai Black 89-68, Cobra Kai beat Bucs 76-67 and Garlic Sauce downed Cobra Kai Red 79-59.
