A much-loved homewares store in Corrimal has closed its doors after nearly two decades of trade as other business owners say the commercial heart of the suburb has lost major tenants.
House2Home Corrimal announced its impending closure in September, prompting an outpouring of support online.
"The end of an era for so many," one user commented.
The store management thanked those who had supported the Princes Highway institution, particularly during the pandemic, and said the community had a "special place in our hearts".
The store had its final day of trading on October 6, and since then the site has been left vacant.
The Mercury attempted to contact the owners of the store, however calls and emails were not returned.
The suburban CBD has had mixed fortunes, with significant investment in a medical centre that was announced as the location of the Illawarra urgent care centre, as well as a four-storey residential and commercial mixed development containing an Aldi and childcare centre on Underwood Street.
However, a search of commercial real estate listings shows more than a dozen premises for lease in the suburb.
Corrimal business owner Andrew Larkham has run his e-bike shop from a Princes Highway address for the past three years.
While the site suited his business, he said he could see the area's mixed fortunes on the street.
"I've noticed a lot of shops have closed in Corrimal," he said.
Mr Larkham particularly noted the outflow of anchor businesses such as banks - with only the Commonwealth Bank and IMB maintaining a branch in the commercial centre - as impacting the liveliness of the area.
But Mr Larkham said he had no intention of moving, and after a slow winter, business was starting to pick up in the warmer months.
With construction signs set up and work underway inside the former House2Home premises, it might not just be Mr Larkham whose fortunes are on the up.
