The NSW Rural Fire Service has declared a total fire ban in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven for a second consecutive day.
An extreme fire danger rating will also remain in place for the region on Tuesday, October 31, meaning people should take action to protect life and property.
The weather will be slightly cooler than Monday, but warm and windy conditions will persist.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts maximum temperatures in the Illawarra of 25 to 26 degrees, with winds of up to 40kmh.
As of 6pm on Monday, there were 80 fires burning in NSW, 35 of which had not been contained.
The Greater Sydney area also has an extreme fire danger rating for Tuesday and a total fire ban.
Under a total fire ban open fires are prohibited.
Barbecues and wood-fired pizza ovens that use solid fuel cannot be used outside, and welding, grinding and activities that produce a spark or flame cannot be performed in the open.
Electric and gas barbecues can be used, but there are certain conditions, including a ban on any combustible material within two metres.
Fire permits are suspended during total fire bans.
People who light a fire on a total fire ban day risk on-the-spot fines of $2200, and harsher penalties if the matter goes to court.
The fire danger in the Illawarra is expected to drop to moderate on Wednesday.
