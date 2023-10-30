Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Second total fire ban day for the Illawarra on Tuesday

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
October 30 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Rural Fire Service has declared a total fire ban in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven for a second consecutive day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.