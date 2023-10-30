A man has been charged after he allegedly attacked a woman in a Kembla Grange park leaving her with serious facial injuries.
Police said the man assaulted the woman in a park off Darkes Road and her injuries were so serious she was rushed to Wollongong Hospital for treatment.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.30pm on Sunday, September 17, following reports of the assault.
"On arrival, NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 27-year-old woman for serious facial injuries," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
A 32-year-old Berkeley man was arrested in Warwick Street, Berkeley about 8.30pm on Monday, October 30 in relation to the attack.
"He was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station, where he was charged with reckless grievous bodily harm and affray," police said.
The man was refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, October 31.
