Blue Haven buyer may be known by the end of the year

A decision on the sale of Blue Haven's aged care facility could be made before the end of the year.
In October last year Kiama Muncipal Council voted to sell off the Blue Haven Bonaira site as part of a range of steps to help the organisation out of its financial troubles.
A call for expressions of interest in buying the 134-bed residential aged care facility was released in August this year.
Well before that time, both Warrigal and IRT had flagged their potential interest in buying Bonaira.
However, the expressions of interest phase is confidential so it is unknown whether either group made a formal offer.
"Council is currently finalising the EOI evaluation process after which time the shortlisted parties will be invited to formally tender for the purchase of Blue Haven Bonaira," a council spokesperson said.
"This process is anticipated to commence before the end of October and is intended to enable council to make a decision on the sale before the end of the year."
During the tender process, bidders will be ranked and the top-ranking one will go before councillors, who will have the final say in whether or not to accept it and proceed with the sale.
"Council acknowledges that having this process resolved as quickly as possible is in the best interests of residents," the spokesperson said.
"However, this sale is complex compared to other asset sales and this may impact when the sale can and will be finalised."
