Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Haven buyer may be known by the end of the year

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated October 31 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A decision on the sale of Blue Haven's aged care centre could be known by the end of the year.
A decision on the sale of Blue Haven's aged care centre could be known by the end of the year.

A decision on the sale of Blue Haven's aged care facility could be made before the end of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.