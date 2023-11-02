A judge has labelled the vigilantism of an alleged bikie and his mate who brazenly robbed a Figtree drug dealer as "misplaced".
"Coe said the victim had given a family member drugs which led to a drug overdose," Judge Huw Baker said.
"In some ways this explains their behaviour, but it's important to keep in mind this vigilante behaviour was misplaced ... both offenders decided to rob the victim."
Frank James Coe and Tyson Neil Bayley were sentenced at Wollongong District Court on Tuesday, October 31 after they pleaded guilty to robbery in company earlier this year.
The male victim, 22, arrived at his friend's Figtree address when he was surprised by Coe and Bayley who arrived outside the home in a Toyota Rav-4 hire car which they parked in the middle of the road.
Coe, who didn't know the victim, got out of the car and started calling him a "junkie" and a "dog", before Bayley, who was carrying a knife, dragged him off his motorbike and said, "You want to be a cheeky c---?"
The victim, wearing a satchel, responded, "What the f---, I don't even know you". The victim's friend was watering the grass at the time and started spraying Coe and Bayley while ordering them off his property.
Motorists started beeping as they were stuck behind the Rav-4 which was still parked on the road. Coe moved it onto the driveway while Bayley set his sight upon the victim and chased him.
The victim elbowed one of the men and attempted to flee however the duo had him cornered by a garage door.
"Give me your bag c---, give me your bag!" Coe yelled, causing the victim to fear immediate violence. He handed over his satchel which had $600 in cash and personal bank cards inside.
Coe and Bayley fled before police arrived at the scene. As the victim spoke with officers, he received notifications on his mobile phone that his card was being used at a Port Kembla service station.
There, Coe spent $104.50 on cigarettes, fuel, an energy drink, and a $50 online gaming voucher.
The pair then arrived at the Commercial Hotel in Port Kembla about 5pm and were seen on CCTV in the gaming room with the victim's satchel, threading the stolen cash through poker machines.
Defence barrister Adam Booker said Bayley wasn't "running around with" outlaw motorcycle gang Lone Wolf for his offending and that he has since taken active steps towards rehabilitation.
The court heard both men had suffered traumatic upbringings.
Judge Baker noted Bayley and Coe were on bail when the robbery took place. He added while there was little planning involved, both had sought out and targeted the victim.
Bayley received a three-year and 10-month jail term, with a two-year and four-month non-parole period. With time served, he will become eligible for release in August 2025.
Coe received a three-year and three-month jail term, with a two-year non-parole period. He will become eligible for release in April 2025.
