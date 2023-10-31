Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra home values increased during October, CoreLogic figures show

By Brendan Crabb
Updated November 9 2023 - 5:20pm, first published November 1 2023 - 6:00am
Illawarra housing values have now increased for nine months in a row, as the region's market recovery appears to be gaining momentum when compared to Sydney.

