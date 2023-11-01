The Mercury in 2006: The Shell Cove marina is finally a goer

The Shell Cove marina - a project 20 years in the making - finally got the go-ahead.
While it had been approved a decade ago following a commission of inquiry there were delays as the project was modified.
In 2006, NSW Planning Minister Frank Sartor gave the green light to the last series of modifications, which included reducing the number of berths from 350 to 300 and reorienting the entire harbour 15 degrees to the west to minimise disturbance to acid sulphate soils.
"I am satisfied that these modifications do not substantially change the original design which was approved in 1996," Mr Sartor said during a visit to the Illawarra.
"I hope this resolves a lengthy process and allows the development to continue with its potential for jobs and tourism for the region."
Shellharbour Mayor David Hamilton said initial construction of the harbour basin would start within the next few months.
