A trio accused of kidnapping a woman and subjecting her to "degrading" torture, including being forced to eat cat faeces, have faced court.
Dapto teenager Christopher Diliapis was arrested and granted bail on September 1. His co-accused, St Marys teenager Mataja Pagett and Wollongong man Jayden Williamson, were charged the following week and remain behind bars.
All three faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday and are yet to enter formal pleas to taking and detaining a victim with intent, assault causing actual bodily harm in company, and intimidation.
Documents previously tendered in court state Williamson, 21, Diliapis, and Pagett, both 18, were at North Wollongong train station on August 30 while the alleged victim was on the opposite platform.
Police will allege Pagett approached the woman and punched her in the face, prompting the alleged victim to flee into a nearby service station.
However it's alleged the trio caught up to the woman and forcibly dragged her by the hair into a Cliff Road unit.
Police will allege the woman was thrown to the ground and tied up, before Pagett and Williamson repeatedly kicked and punched her.
Police will allege the woman was given the ultimatum to eat cat faeces or be assaulted further. She was allegedly momentarily freed and forced to consume it.
The woman managed to free herself when the trio left the unit and ran towards a nearby nightlife venue, with a member of the public contacting police.
Officers arrived shortly after and saw the complainant's facial injuries and that her hair had been cut. She was taken to Wollongong Hospital.
In court, Diliapis' defence lawyer Sam Karnib successfully varied his client's bail, allowing him to report at a different police station, which he is still required to do daily.
Pagett and Williamson were denied bail at Penrith Local Court on September 8.
Their matters were mentioned at Wollongong for the first time on Wednesday. They did not apply for, and were formally refused bail.
The trio are not required to appear for their next mention on November 29.
