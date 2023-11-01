Two Illawarra schools will bring big ideas to a state problem-solving competition to benefit the community.
Students had a big task for the Game Changer Challenge, to choose a 'wicked problem' and "invent or innovate something that will change our world and leave a lasting impact".
The two teams from Mount Terry Public School and Dapto High School will make their way to Parramatta on November 7 to compete in the grand finals against a total of 24 teams.
A group of Dapto High School students are working on a solution to modify cars for people with a disability.
All of the Year 7 students in the group - Ruby Cruden-Taylor, Hannah Tate, Mia Cole, Ebony Gallagher, and Nevaeh Fulton - have a personal connection with someone with a disability.
The project was inspired by stories like Hannah Tate's pop, who is a war veteran, who needed to modify his car after being shot in the leg during service.
"He had a lot of modifications that he had to do to his car that he couldn't quite afford .. and he still struggles today getting in and out of the car and driving," the 13-year-old student said.
Using an app 'Matter Motors' that the stduents created, people with a disability could create their own custom-made car with add-ons that make it more accessible.
Hannah gives the example of a person who struggles to open a car door, they could use the app to modify the door handle.
"We have certain types of doors that we've designed that make it easier to open instead of just an opening door it can be a sliding door or an upward sliding door, and it just makes it more accessible and easier for them," she said.
The Mount Terry Public School students have made it to the grand finals with their innovative solution to solve the graffiti problem in Albion Park.
Year 6 students Tyson Gal, Charlotte Thompson, Hayley Kuit, Taylah Boyd and William Priestley make up the group.
To deter graffiti the students proposed that a disused park could be repurposed with a space for teenagers to create street art.
Year 6 student Charlotte Thompson said young people's artistic abilities can be used for good instead of bad.
"We don't have to spend more money, and then it'll hopefully get our community to be good again," Charlotte said.
At the moment it's an idea for a school competition but Mount Terry Public School teacher Evan Livingstone hopes it could become a reality.
"That would promote social cohesiveness, bringing about positive benefits and down the line maybe even itself becomes like an art form," the high potential and gifted education HPGE teacher said.
With major industry partners like Adobe and Canva at the competition, Year six student Tyson Gal said they could expand the artwork to be both physical and digital using a drawing website.
"People could like draw it, save it and then come back and finish their artwork, and people would then not draw over it," Tyson said.
Winners will be announced on November 9 and a virtual expo will be published on the Game Changer Challenge website.
