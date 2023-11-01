Illawarra Mercury
'Tireless' Albion Park volunteer couple to be honoured

November 1 2023
Doug and Daphne Blow - seen at right after being named Shellharbour Citizens of the year in 1997 - are in line to be honoured by having the Albion Park Show pavilion named after them. Doug is also on the right of the other photo.
Doug and Daphne Blow - seen at right after being named Shellharbour Citizens of the year in 1997 - are in line to be honoured by having the Albion Park Show pavilion named after them. Doug is also on the right of the other photo.

When you've exhibited at the Albion Park Showground pavilion for more than 70 years it seems appropriate they name the building after you.

