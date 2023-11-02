Illawarra Mercury
Nowra on track for an early return

By Michael Cowley
November 3 2023 - 10:05am
Work is ahead of schedule on the upgrade to the Nowra racetrack. Picture supplied
Work is ahead of schedule on the upgrade to the Nowra racetrack. Picture supplied
Nowra on track for an early return
Nowra on track for an early return

The Shoalhaven Greyhound Racing Club is set to resume racing on its rebuilt track in mid-December.

