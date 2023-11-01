The car park at Port Kembla Beach has played host to a film crew in recent days, with trucks and trailers taking up residence.
Filming has occurred in the suburb's streets since Monday, October 30 and has piqued the curiosity of residents.
Production is underway on a new series for Stan, but the streaming service is remaining tight-lipped, declining to provide details in response to the Mercury's enquiry.
However, a letter left in the letterboxes of Port Kembla residents confirms filming is underway for an upcoming mystery-thriller titled Exposure.
It follows a photographer who returns to her hometown after the death of her best friend, discovering secrets about their relationship and the truth about the tragedy.
Wednesday, November 1 was the last scheduled day of filming in Port Kembla.
The letter to nearby residents and businesses suggested filming took place during daytime and night.
Exposure is written and created by Lucy Coleman and directed by Bonnie Moir.
It is produced through THIRDBORN by Nicole O'Donohue, with Justin Kurzel and Shaun Grant.
Screen Australia and Stan have provided a major investment in the series and Screen NSW has also given support.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.