A Towradgi blinds store has won a national award for the 11th year running.
Suttle Shades was recognised at the Luxaflex annual alliance conference, winning the top National Showcase Dealer of the Year award.
Owners Tony and Rose Suttle were presented with the award in August and thanked their staff for their service that won them the award.
"We are incredibly proud to have serviced the Illawarra region now for over 25 years and feel honoured to be recognised," Rose said.
The pair are proud to supporter of local Illawarra community organisations through their business, including the Towradgi Surf Club, Corrimal Rugby League Club and many more.
Marketing communications manager at Luxaflex Window Fashions Vera Meharg said the accolade was something the community could be proud of.
"We are thrilled to see Suttle Shades win the top award again, they provide an outstanding service for the community of Illawarra and should be incredibly proud of their achievements."
