Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Towradgi's Suttle Shades wins at national Luxaflex awards

November 1 2023 - 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left ot right: Rose Suttle, Jamie Durie, Tony Suttle. Picture supplied
Left ot right: Rose Suttle, Jamie Durie, Tony Suttle. Picture supplied

A Towradgi blinds store has won a national award for the 11th year running.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.