Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

Illawarra's future doctors, scientists and nurses graduate at University of Wollongong

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
November 1 2023 - 5:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Wollongong graduates Nirjala Banjara and Aashwini Budhathoki at the afternoon graduation ceremony at the UOW Sports Hub on November 1. Picture by Mark Newsham
University of Wollongong graduates Nirjala Banjara and Aashwini Budhathoki at the afternoon graduation ceremony at the UOW Sports Hub on November 1. Picture by Mark Newsham

The University of Wollongong graduates were ready to celebrate their many years of study and bright futures ahead, at the spring ceremonies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.