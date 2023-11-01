The University of Wollongong graduates were ready to celebrate their many years of study and bright futures ahead, at the spring ceremonies.
Over a thousand UOW students graduated at the UOW spring ceremonies on October 31, and November 1, across all faculties.
Graduates dressed glamorously as they arrived with their friends and family for the afternoon ceremony on November 1 at the UOW Sports Hub.
The students from the faculty of science, medicine, and health arrived holding flowers, teddies and gifts on their long awaited graduation day.
The Mercury spoke with "happy" and "relieved" students from the Faculty of Business and Law and Faculty of Engineering and Information Sciences at the Tuesday morning ceremony.
Including law graduate Gabrielle Frost who was drawn to law through her passion for the environment.
"I wanted to do law ... to be able to have the skills to make a difference and actually get where I need to go to make that difference," she said.
The university bestowed four Honourary Doctorates and five Emeritus Professorships in the biannual graduation.
Both Aunty Joyce Donovan, an Indigenous Elder and social justice advocate, and Professor Bronwyn Fredericks, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Indigenous Engagement) at the University of Queensland both received a Doctor of Letters for their commitment to empowering First Nations communities.
Dr Robert Moses OAM, received a Doctor of Science for his research in the field of diabetes care and Professor Joe Chicharo OM, former Senior Deputy Vice Chancellor at UOW, received the dual awards of a Doctor of Science and Emeritus Professor.
