People with disability are typically given fewer opportunities to learn about, explore and celebrate their sexuality, but an event coming to Kembla Grange aims to change that.
Disability service provider Northcott's expo Feel the Vibe is open to people with disability and disability service professionals, and will feature adult entertainment, talks from industry experts, adult product displays and stalls, lucky door prizes, food, and mini boudoir photoshoots.
It will also include a panel discussion involving people with disability, who will share their experiences with intimacy and relationships.
Northcott sexuality and relationship counsellor Patrick Hukins said sexuality was an area that was "often overlooked or deemed as not needed for people with a disability".
"We want to change this as we know it's a human right to have access and opportunity to access this education," he said.
Clinical lead counsellor for Northcott's sexuality and relationship education service, Amanda Damian, said the event allowed attendees to connect with exhibitors who were "specifically curated to address the known common barriers faced by people with disability relating to sexuality".
The free, catered event is open at The Grange golf course in Kembla Grange from 5pm to 10pm on Thursday, November 2.
To register, click here.
