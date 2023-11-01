Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Feel the Vibe sexuality expo for people with disability

By Newsroom
November 1 2023 - 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attendees at a previous Feel the Vibe event. Picture supplied by Northcott
Attendees at a previous Feel the Vibe event. Picture supplied by Northcott

People with disability are typically given fewer opportunities to learn about, explore and celebrate their sexuality, but an event coming to Kembla Grange aims to change that.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.